The names of three officers from the Rutland City Police Department and one officer from the Rutland Town Police Department who were involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday were released by the Vermont State Police on Wednesday afternoon but no name has yet been released for a second man, whose body was found in Salisbury.
The three Rutland Police Department officers are:
Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has served with the department for seven years.
Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has served with the department for 12 years.
Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has served with the department for four years.
The Rutland Town Police Department officer is:
Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who has served with the department for six years.
According to the Vermont State Police, the four officers are those who fired their service weapons during Tuesday's shooting in downtown Rutland.
Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland, the son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras, died during the incident which is being investigated by the Vermont State Police and which will be reviewed by the Vermont Attorney General's Office. Meanwhile, the officers involved are on administrative leave.
Police announced on Tuesday that someone had shot at the Rutland Police station on Tuesday morning.
As a result of the shooting, police searched for and found Louras' car and began a pursuit which ended at the Amtrak station. According to police, Louras exchanged gunfire with police using a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle.
Wednesday's release, which was sent around noon, said that at that time, police were still investigating a suspected homicide of a man whose body was found Tuesday in Salisbury.
An autopsy is expected to be performed on the man today at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death, and confirm his identity.
An autopsy also is planned for Louras.
The Vermont State Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the incidents call the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.