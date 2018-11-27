Police said Tuesday they had confirmed the identities of the two men killed in a fatal house fire last month.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said DNA testing concluded that Shane Huntington and Loren Paul Durkee were the two victims in the fire at 41 Baxter St.
Durkee and Huntington were among the people the city was trying to evict from the house after claiming it at tax sale. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of Monday, Kilcullen said.
