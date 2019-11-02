ROCKINGHAM — The Vermont State Police have identified the person whose Rockingham death they are investigating as a Boston man whose last known location was in Rutland.
Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, was found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds, on Friday, around 5:45 p.m., in a delivery vehicle owned by Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts.
Police said Fonseca-Rivera was in Vermont in a company-owned vehicle making deliveries.
An autopsy is planned for Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of Fonseca-Rivera’s death.
His last known location was at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday leaving Rutland and heading south on Route 103.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Route 103 near the location where his body was discovered on Rockingham Road, also known as Route 103, in Rockingham in his vehicle. The truck was pulled over to the side of the southbound lane between Lower Bartonsville Road and Williams Road.
Preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident.
Katsiroubas Produce is cooperating with the Vermont State Police in the ongoing investigation.
In a press release, Captain Scott Dunlap, of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, said police learned of the death while responding to a welfare check on Fonseca-Rivera.
The VSP response to the scene includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Westminster barracks of the Vermont State Police at 722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
This post will be updated.
