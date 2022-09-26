Rutland City Police are investigating three armed robberies that took place in the last month.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 5:52 pm
Rutland City Police are investigating three armed robberies that took place in the last month.
The most recent took place Sunday at the Irving station on Grove Street.
"A knife was displayed," Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Monday. "No suspect at this point, but under investigation."
Kilcullen said the other two were earlier in the month and had more in common with each other than with the robbery Sunday.
He said the Sunday robbery took place in the early morning as the store was opening whereas the other two — at the Stewart's Shops on Woodstock Avenue and State Street — were later. He also said two people — a man and a woman — were involved with the Grove Street incident.
The robber displayed a gun at both Stewart's locations, as well, according to Kilcullen.
That said, Kilcullen said they were not discounting that all three might be linked.
"Certainly, there's a possibility it might be related, but there's nothing confirming that for us right now," he said. "We've collected significant evidence in at least one of them. The one last night, we're still reviewing any camera footage that may exist."
Kilcullen said the city had not seen a corresponding uptick in break-ins, but that crime overall had bumped upward recently.
"Some of our other cash-ready crimes have been up, including retail thefts," he said, listing the downtown shopping plaza as the main hotspot.
Kilcullen said the city previously had experienced a rash of robberies during the winter.
"We did make an arrest of an individual," he said. "The robberies stopped for a period of time."
