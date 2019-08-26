BRANDON — Town police are investigating a reported robbery at the Heritage Family Credit Union on West Seminary Street.
Brandon Police posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday a notice saying that at 3:40 p.m., a male wearing a “dark two toned hooded sweatshirt,” a baseball cap, and gray pants entered the credit union carrying a black bag.
The male handed two tellers a note saying he wanted cash and was armed.
The tellers didn’t see a weapon. The male left carrying cash. Police did not disclose how much. No injuries were reported.
Police said they interviewed three witnesses.
The area was searched with the assistance of a police dog from the Town of Newport that had been training at the nearby Vermont Police Academy.
The dog led police to a wooded area where witnesses said the suspect had gone, but no one was found.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 802-247-5723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.