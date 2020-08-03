Strongs Avenue was closed off Monday evening, as Rutland City Police investigated an apparent shooting.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said police responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle near Avellino’s.
“We’re speaking with nearby residents and trying to see what we can come up with,” he said. “There does not appear to be any victims. We’re still processing the scene to see if anything else was struck.”
Strongs Avenue was closed from Royce Street to Ramunto’s, as police worked on the scene.
Kilcullen said he did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.
(1) comment
I live in the apts above Strongs Laundrymat and the JTT Properties office. Everyone from River strt to the Strongs Stewarts just had their buildings shot up by what appeared to be ANTIFA Anarchists. At least a dozen local police and agents blocked off the road from Gilles to Ramuntos as they did a search for bullet casings.
I gave my own account of what I saw. A black four-door sedan.
-Paul Godfrey
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.