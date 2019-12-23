On Friday, five minutes before midnight, an explosive device was set off outside an apartment building at 121 Park Ave., according to police.
No one was hurt.
A press release from the Rutland City Police Department said police “received numerous calls” about the explosion.
Officers arrived and located damage to the outside of a 121 Park Ave. apartment. There are several apartments in the area.
Police believe the damage was caused by the explosive device that detonated on the sidewalk just outside the apartment window.
Neither of the occupants of the damaged apartment were injured, police said.
Detectives from the Rutland City Police, the Vermont State Police Fire Investigations and Explosive investigations went to the scene to collect evidence which will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for further analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers with the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations ask anyone who may have any information related to this incident or who may have seen/heard anything suspicious in the area to call Detective Emilio Rosario at the police department at 773-1816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.