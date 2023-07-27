Rutland City Police are investigating a shooting they say took place at the McDonald’s on South Main Street early Thursday morning, putting a man in the hospital.

Chief Brian Kilcullen said the call came in at 1:44 a.m. and the investigation was still ongoing as of mid-afternoon Thursday, but he did not believe there was any danger to the public.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1