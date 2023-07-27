Rutland City Police are investigating a shooting they say took place at the McDonald’s on South Main Street early Thursday morning, putting a man in the hospital.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the call came in at 1:44 a.m. and the investigation was still ongoing as of mid-afternoon Thursday, but he did not believe there was any danger to the public.
“There was a dispute between two individuals on South Main Street that resulted in one being shot,” he said. “My understanding is it was a personal dispute.”
Kilcullen said the victim suffered “some pretty serious injuries” and remained hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but that it appeared the injuries were not life-threatening.
The identities of the people involved had not been released, but Kilcullen said he did not believe either of them has a significant history of interactions with law enforcement. He said the alleged shooter had not been charged as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday and that he may have fired in self-defense, but that the investigation had not concluded.
The incident is the fifth involving gunfire in the city in the past 12 months.
Earlier this month, a police officer opened fire on the driver of a car that was moving toward him during an incident at Giorgetti Park. The driver survived and is facing criminal charges while the incident remains under investigation.
In April, two people were charged with opening fire on a group that was fleeing a failed robbery attempt at their Water Street apartment. Police said several shots were fired, but that they did not believe anyone was hit.
November saw a fatal shooting on State Street, which police said was the result of a dispute between two drug dealers. A New York man is charged with first-degree murder in that incident.
In October, police said shots were fired as part of a dispute on Baxter Street, but that nobody was hurt. Kilcullen said he did not believe that incident resulted in any charges.