Vermont State Police are looking for whoever set fire to the sign at the Jehovah's Witness Hall on Gleason Road.
Police said the Rutland Town Fire Department responded to a call at the property at around 1 a.m. Monday, quickly extinguishing the fire.
Investigators ruled out electrical causes, according to police, and found that "towel-type materials soaked in an unknown flammable liquid" had been set on fire atop the sign.
Police have classified the fire, which did an estimated $800 to $1,000 damage, as arson and said they are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Williams at the Rutland Barracks or call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800-ARSON. If information is provided that leads to an arrest, up to $5,000 could be awarded.
