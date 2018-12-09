The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a Rutland Town man although a press release about the death does not indicate any foul play.
Richard Lloyd, 74, of Rutland Town, was found dead in a wooded area off of Blueberry Lane in Rutland Town on Saturday morning.
Alcohol and the frigid overnight temperatures appear to be contributing factors to the death, the release said.
On Saturday, around 1:20 a.m., the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks received a report that Lloyd was missing.
Police were told Lloyd went to visit a friend at the Hathaway Construction shop on Prospect Hill Road in Rutland Town in the mid-afternoon on Friday. After Lloyd left the Hathaway Construction shop, he didn't return home and family told police they were not able to make contact with him.
Troopers began searching the area near Hathaway Construction around 4:20 a.m. and Lloyd's truck was found off a nearby logging road off of Blueberry Lane.
Troopers located a single set of foot tracks leading from Lloyd’s truck into a wooded area. Troopers, along with a K9 unit from the Rutland City Police Department, followed the tracks and located Lloyd dead in the wooded area.
The Rutland Town Fire Department assisted with recovering Lloyd.
His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.