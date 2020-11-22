State and local police said Sunday they were investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police said late Sunday afternoon they had not confirmed the identity of the man found dead at the Quality Inn early that morning. They also did not release information about the cause and manner of death, stressing that is was still early in the investigation.
Police said that someone made a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. and the body was found in a second floor room at the South Main Street hotel.
City Police investigators were joined by detectives from the Vermont State Police. Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the VSP criminal division, said it would be helpful if anyone with information on the case came forward.
