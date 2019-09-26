Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Flagship Cinemas on Wednesday night.
Commander David LaChance of the Rutland City Police Department said no one was hurt during the incident but police have not made any arrests.
LaChance said an employee of movie theater called the police around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday to report the robbery.
While LaChance said he didn't know for certain whether there were customers inside the building watching movies at the time, the starting times for several of the movies showing at the theater indicate they would be still be running at that time.
The theater was closing at the time of the incident but the employee said two people came in just as she was closing the doors and “preparing to lock up.”
The description of the robbers did not include their age or race but they were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and jeans. Their faces were covered, the employee told police, and both were about six feet tall.
The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police are not yet releasing any information about the alleged weapon used in the robbery.
LaChance said police searched the area but hadn't made any arrests as of Thursday morning.
None of the other businesses in the Rutland Plaza, which includes the local Walmart and Price Chopper supermarket, reported any incidents on Wednesday night.
LaChance said police were reviewing video footage on Thursday and would release further information as it becomes available.
This story will be updated.
