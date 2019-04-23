Police are investigating a string of at least six burglaries discovered on Monday in Pittsfield, West Rutland and Killington.
According to a press release sent by Trooper Kevin Nutt, of the Vermont State Police, reports were made to the Rutland barracks of the state police on Monday around 5 a.m. about four burglaries at establishments on Route 100 in Pittsfield: the Swiss Farm Market, the Original General Store, the CV Oil Company, and Colton Enterprises.
Troopers arrived in the area and observed indications of forced entry. Nutt said police believe the burglaries took place during the early morning hours on Monday.
Also on Monday, troopers responded to similar incidents that occurred around the same time at the Killington Deli on Route 4 in Killington and the Sunoco Gas Station at 610 Business Route 4 in West Rutland.
Police determined that several hundred dollars, along with multiple cigarette cartons and individual packages of cigarettes, a laptop, copper piping and other items were taken.
“We believe these incidents are related and the investigation is still ongoing,” Nutt said in the press release.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Nutt at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
The Vermont State Police tip line can be reached at 844-848-8477.
