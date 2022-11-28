Photo: 20221129_rhd_brandonrobbery photos
Buy Now

Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Sunday night at Champlain Farms on Grove Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon Police at 802-247-0222.

 Photos courtesy of Brandon Police

BRANDON — No one was reported injured in what the local police chief said was a “brazen” armed robbery at Champlain Farms Sunday evening.

Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said Monday that shortly before 8:12 p.m. two people entered Champlain Farms and demanded money from an employee.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.