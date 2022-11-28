BRANDON — No one was reported injured in what the local police chief said was a “brazen” armed robbery at Champlain Farms Sunday evening.
Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said Monday that shortly before 8:12 p.m. two people entered Champlain Farms and demanded money from an employee.
“They were both dressed with black sweatshirts on, black ski masks, black glasses, and light colored pants,” he said. “One of them was armed with a knife and the other was armed with what was described as a fireplace poker.”
Police believe both suspects were male. They fled west on Champlain Street.
“A witness said that they saw them get into a light colored Subaru, so we’re following up on a couple of leads right now,” Kachajian said.
Champlain Farms is located across from the Brandon Museum.
“It was kind of brazen,” said Kachajian. “That’s basically right in the middle of the evening. Luckily, we had two officers on; they got there pretty quick.”
Brandon Police have circulated still images of the suspects taken from security cameras. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Brandon Police at 802-247-0222.
