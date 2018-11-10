WEST RUTLAND — A local man has been charged for allegedly not paying for gas on multiple occasions at two Stewart's Shops locations.
Vermont State Police responded Friday around 11 a.m. to a reported retail theft at the Stewart's Shops location in West Rutland. Police said surveillance video showed the silver Nissan truck of 45-year-old Jack P. Martin, of Rutland, had pulled into the gas station, used the gas pump and left without paying.
Police said Martin was linked to four separate thefts at the West Rutland location and one theft at the Strongs Avenue location in Rutland. The approximate value of the thefts totaled $219, according to police.
Martin has been cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Dec. 17 to answer the charge of retail theft.
