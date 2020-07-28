PLYMOUTH — A Ludlow man was found dead in Echo Lake in Plymouth State Park on Monday after he had been swimming with family, according to the Vermont State Police.
Thomas Marrone, 77, was found in about 20 feet of water in Echo Lake around 5:50 p.m., police said.
Marrone was pronounced dead at that time.
Around 4:25 p.m Monday, troopers from the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police were notified of a missing swimmer at Plymouth State Park.
Relatives told troopers that Marrone had been swimming with family members earlier Monday. But after members of his family left the water, they couldn't find Marrone, and they told police they believed he never got out of the water.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, officers with the Ludlow Police Department, Vermont Fish & Game and staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico at the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
