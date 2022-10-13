DANBY — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection with a 33-year-old double homicide case out of Danby.
Police said they arrested Michael Anthony Louise, 79, at his home in Syracuse, New York, on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of George and Catherine Peacock, of Danby, in 1989.
The arrest happened Thursday morning, according to police. Louise is being held in New York pending his extradition to Vermont. The case is being processed in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division.
According to State Police, George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found dead in their home on Sept. 17, 1989, by a neighbor. Each had been stabbed multiple times. Police said they found no signs of someone having forced their way into the home, nor did they find anything stolen.
Louise was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters and was considered a suspect after two weeks into the investigation.
Police claimed that circumstantial evidence tied Louise to the killings but lacked enough evidence to file a charge. Some blood found in Louise’s car in October 1989 was tested in 2020 using new forensics techniques, which police claim matches it to that of George Peacock. The sample was tested back then as well, but results were inconclusive.
Police said they have no more information to release at this time.
The case was investigated by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit which was assisted by New York State Police.
