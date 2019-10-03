Rutland City Police said a man confessed to burglaries at six local businesses and asked to be taken to jail.
Jason E. Ketcham, 29, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to one charge each of felony burglary, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor simple assault on a police officer. Prosecutors said more charges were likely. Ketcham was held for violating his furlough on previous convictions, but bail was also set at $20,000. The new charges carry a combined maximum of 18 years in prison.
Police said they responded to a burglar alarm early Friday morning at Maple Leaf Gifts on Woodstock Avenue and spotted a person they later determined to be Ketcham running with a cash register in his hands. Police said they chased him into some nearby woods and he dropped the cash register, but they lost him. However, police said Ketcham had left his truck nearby, which police said helped them identify Ketcham as the man with the register.
Police said when they went to Ketcham’s home on Tuesday, he tried to escape out a window before retreating inside, and then got out onto a lower roof. Police said Ketcham cussed them out when he was ordered down and that he turned his head when police sought to pepper spray him. Police said a second shot with pepper spray connected and that Ketcham retreated inside when threatened with a Taser.
Ketcham scratched the arm of a detective trying to subdue him, according to affidavits, and was finally taken into custody with the help of a police dog.
Once at the police station, according to affidavits, Ketcham told officers he had started using heroin again while living at Dismas House and began committing burglaries to pay for more drugs. He said he wanted to get clean and asked police to just take him to jail.
Police said he admitted to the burglary at Maple Leaf Gifts and offered to write them a letter of apology, saying “it must suck being broken into.”
Affidavits describe Ketcham going on to admit to breaking into an unnamed “Salon/Dentist office,” Trees Incorporated, Johnny Boy’s restaurant, a North Main Street building and three times at Ginger China. Police said Ketcham declared that he was not going to say where anything taken in any of the burglaries was now, but he was willing to make calls and retrieve a gun stolen from one of the locations so that police would “get the ATF off” him.
Police said Ketcham appeared to be falling asleep at the end of the interview.
