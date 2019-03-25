FAIR HAVEN — An intoxicated man was arrested just before 2 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and ended up assaulting a police officer and causing over $900 in damage to the interior of the patrol car as he was being apprehended, police said.
Police said they were called to West Park Place in Fair Haven early that Sunday morning where they found John Muzzy, 28, standing in a roadway and yelling.
Police determined Muzzy was “highly intoxicated,” and attempted to take him into protective custody, though Muzzy was unwilling to go quietly.
During the transport, Muzzy began kicking a police officer, causing minor injuries, and caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage to the interior of the patrol car, police said.
Muzzy managed to kick the patrol car into park en-route to the station causing the car to skid, but the officer was able to maintain overall control of the vehicle.
Muzzy was arrested. At his arraignment in Rutland criminal court on March 19, he pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault of a law enforcement officer, unlawful mischief, and reckless endangerment, court officials said. They confirmed his next calendar call is set for May 8, and he was released with conditions.
