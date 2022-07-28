NORTHFIELD — Police say an Alabama man, who has since killed himself, forced his way into the home of state Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington and attacked Harrington and his family with a knife.
The commissioner has said in a statement he and his family are safe.
David Young, 32, of Florence, Alabama, had been scheduled to appear Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling. The state dismissed the charges stating Young had since died. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Thursday his office was informed by law enforcement that Young had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning.
In support of the charges, Officer Logan Potskowski, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit on July 26 police received a report about a burglary in progress. Potskowski said he arrived on scene and found Harrington holding down Young. He said Young was taken into custody and was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment because he appeared to be having medical issues.
The officer said Harrington pointed to a steak knife on the counter and told investigators it had been used in the incident.
Potskowski said Harrington's home is a duplex and Young had been staying in the other residence.
The officer said Harrington and his family had heard a noise coming from the other unit. He said they then heard a knock on the door and a child at the home opened the door and found Young.
Potskowski said Young lunged at the child with a knife, but the child was able to deflect the knife away. He said Young then forced his way into the home and Harrington wrestled him to the ground while a family member called 911.
The officer said Harrington reported his family had a friendly relationship with Young. Harrington reported he did not know why Young attacked them, according to court records.
Potskowski said he then went to the hospital to talk to Young, but Young was sedated and could not be interviewed because of his medical condition. The officer did not give details about that condition.
Harrington issued a statement Thursday which said he and his family are safe. He thanked those who reached out in support.
“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Northfield Police Department, Berlin Police Department, and Northfield Rescue for a swift and compassionate response to the situation. We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of readily available mental health services for those in need, especially our nation’s veterans. The individual who showed up at our door Tuesday night was not the man we knew before that evening. Any other day of the week, he was a kind and gentle soul, and only now, after all of this, have we learned that he was a combat veteran experiencing a mental health crisis,” the statement said.
Harrington said his and his family's thoughts and prayers are with Young's family and friends. He asked for privacy for him and his family at this time as they work on processing the incident in order to move forward.
