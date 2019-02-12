Police said a Maryland man told them last week he was angry at a woman who had ended a relationship with him and smashed the windows of her car in Killington.
However, the car belonged to a stranger parked at the same building as a man who knew the woman, and the owner didn’t know the man, the woman or the Maryland man.
Alan Gross, 35, of Manchester, Maryland, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief.
Gross was charged with a felony because the cost of replacing the windows was estimated to be about $2,000. Gross was charged with unlawful mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000.
In an affidavit, Killington Police Officer Michael Hoffman said he was contacted by Jeffrey Chamberlin, of Killington, on Feb. 7.
Chamberlin said someone had smashed all the windows on his car except for one sometime on the evening of Feb. 6.
According to Chamberlin, a man had come to his home on Feb. 6 and asked for a man named “Rob.” Chamberlin told the man no one named Rob lived there. He told police he later remembered there might be a man named Rob who lived in a different apartment in the same Route 4 building.
Hoffman said he later learned the Killington Police Department had contact with a similar name on Feb. 6. The man told police someone had come to his home and wouldn’t leave.
The man said the person at his home, later identified as Gross, had been to his house several times this week, looking for a woman who was staying there.
The man told police the woman was staying with him because she didn’t want to go home with Gross and she wanted him to return to Maryland.
According to the man, Gross had grabbed the woman and tried to pull her down his porch stairs against her will so the man got his handgun and ordered Gross to leave.
The woman told Hoffman she didn’t want to press charges but planned to seek a temporary relief from abuse order and an order against stalking.
Hoffman said Gross met him at the police department at Hoffman’s request.
Gross told police that his relationship with the woman had become difficult and he was having problems making contact with her.
Gross admitted there was an incident at the man’s home on Feb. 6 and that he had been ordered to leave at gunpoint but said he was “only hugging” the woman.
Hoffman said he talked to Gross about his “emotional state of mind” and said there could be video footage of the windows being broken.
“After much discussion, (Gross) stated, ‘What happens now? I did it.’ When asked why, he replied ‘pain.’ (Gross) advised he used his elbows to break the windows in Chamberlin’s vehicle. It should be noted (Gross) had a large bruise with cuts to his knuckles on his right hand,” Hoffman wrote in the affidavit.
Hoffman said Gross said, “I don’t know what came over me,” and admitted he told his mother by phone that he thought the car belonged to the woman.
On Friday, Gross was released on $1,000 bail. He was ordered not to leave Vermont but not to have contact with the man or the woman involved in the case.
If convicted of the charge against him, Gross could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
