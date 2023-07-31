Jack D. Morgan, 23, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of reckless driving while fleeing law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and DUI. The charges carry a combined maximum of eight years in prison.
Police said a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff's Department was patrolling Route 3 in Proctor just before 9 p.m. on July 1 when he clocked Morgan going 73 mph in the 50 mph zone. Police said Morgan was northbound in a 2008 Volvo XC90. When the deputy activated his lights and tried to pull Morgan over, according to affidavits, Morgan turned onto South Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph.
"While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, my speed was in an excess of 80 (mph)," Deputy David Soulia wrote. "I observed the vehicle continue to pull away from me and was not able to decrease the distance between myself and the vehicle."
Soulia said Morgan was going too fast to navigate the sharp turn before South Street again intersected with Route 3 and crashed off the road. Morgan got out after the crash and ran into the woods, according to affidavits.
Police said the car was registered to Morgan and that they arrived at his listed address to find his father, Michael Morgan, who, upon being asked if Jack Morgan lived there, replied "What the (expletive) did he do now?"
Police said Michael Morgan waved them into the house, where he told them Jack Morgan had broken into his old room. Police said Jack Morgan admitted he'd been driving the car, saying he fled because he would lose his driver's license if he got another speeding ticket, that he had been going 35 mph over the speed limit and that he crashed because he had been going too fast.
Police also said that when they cuffed him, Morgan said, "this is why people run." Police said a breath test put Morgan's blood-alcohol level at 0.99 — over the legal driving limit of 0.08.