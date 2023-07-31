Jack D. Morgan, 23, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of reckless driving while fleeing law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and DUI. The charges carry a combined maximum of eight years in prison.

Police said a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff's Department was patrolling Route 3 in Proctor just before 9 p.m. on July 1 when he clocked Morgan going 73 mph in the 50 mph zone. Police said Morgan was northbound in a 2008 Volvo XC90. When the deputy activated his lights and tried to pull Morgan over, according to affidavits, Morgan turned onto South Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0