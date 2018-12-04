PITTSFIELD — A Barre man was drunk when he crashed his 32-foot box truck on Route 100 on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.
Michael Thayer, 41, of Barre, is expected to be arraigned Dec. 17 in Rutland criminal court for what police said would be a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol. The statement said the charge would be Thayer's third for driving drunk.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Pittsfield near the border with Killington.
Thayer, who had minor injuries, was identified as the driver.
According to the statement, Thayer was driving the truck while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed into custody and taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation of minor injuries.
Troopers were assisted by the Killington Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and Vermont Emergency Management.
