BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of crashing his vehicle and then stealing another vehicle.
David R. Lisboa, 45, pleaded not guilty by phone on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief, two misdemeanor counts of negligent operation, two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
If convicted, Lisboa faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was released on conditions that include a ban on driving any vehicle.
Officer Peter Vosburgh, of Berlin police, said in his affidavit someone was reportedly driving erratically on Paine Turnpike North Saturday night. Vosburgh said he found a vehicle in the area on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing. He said a witness reported a vehicle had come up behind them at a high rate of speed and was weaving between lanes.
The witness told police the vehicle passed them and then drove off the roadway and into the treeline, according to court records. Vosburgh said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lisboa, approached the witness and asked them whether they had chains so he could pull his vehicle out.
The officer said he found a red Nissan Alitma registered to Lisboa resting between two trees. Vosburgh said he located Lisboa who reported a deer ran into the roadway and caused him to swerve into the trees.
The officer said he called a tow truck to pull out Lisboa’s vehicle. He said Lisboa showed no signs of impairment and a preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in his system.
Vosburgh said Lisboa became agitated when he realized his vehicle was too damaged to drive. He said Lisboa left on foot toward 802 Honda, a car dealership. The officer noted Lisboa had told him he was on his way to the dealership because he has a cleaning contract with the business.
Ten minutes after clearing the scene, Vosburgh said an alarm was activated at 802 Honda. He said he checked the perimeter and noted all the doors were closed and then he saw Lisboa at the side service entrance. The officer said Lisboa denied being in the building before Vosburgh got there.
He said an employee arrived to address the alarm and discovered a glass door had been smashed. Vosburgh said the employee estimated the door would cost $1,500 to replace.
The officer said he was speaking to the employee about the door when he got a call from Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police. Gaylord told Vosburgh he had just pulled Lisboa over for driving erratically down Prospect Street, according to court records.
Gaylord said in his own affidavit Lisboa was driving a black Honda Pilot. He said there was a large amount of grass packed underneath the chassis of the vehicle and it appeared Lisboa had taken the vehicle off the road or through a field.
Gaylord said the vehicle came back registered to a woman in Middlesex. He said Lisboa told him about the crash in Berlin so the officer called Vosburgh.
The Berlin officer said Lisboa reported he was allowed to take vehicles from the dealership’s garage. Vosburgh said the vehicle appeared to belong to a customer of the dealership.
He said Lisboa admitted to breaking the door at the dealership because he didn’t have a key.
The officer said the business owner later told police employees are not allowed to take vehicles from the dealership. He said the owner reported Lisboa told him he had taken the stolen vehicle to another cleaning job.
