A Pittsford man is facing a felony charge after police said he drove while under the influence of alcohol to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department last month for a court-ordered check in.
Michael Lee Smith, 42, of Pittsford, pleaded not guilty last week in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor charge of violating court-ordered conditions of release from custody.
The drunk driving charges were felonies because Smith has been convicted of similar charges three times in February 2003, September 2004 and February 2008.
According to an affidavit written by Sergeant Lema Carter, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, all of the convictions are from New York, but Smith has a pending DUI charge in Vermont from May. That charge is the reason Smith is under court-ordered conditions, Carter said in the affidavit.
Smith was released without bail but ordered by Judge David Fenster not to have or drink alcohol.
In his affidavit, Carter said he was on duty on Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. at the Rutland County Sheriff’s office on Grove Street when he noted the headlights of a car coming into the parking lot and then Smith coming into the police station.
Carter said he knew Smith had been under court orders since June. Smith had been ordered to submit to alcohol testing at the request of a law-enforcement officer and not to have or drink alcohol, two conditions which were imposed again last week.
Carter said he noticed several signs that Smith was impaired.
Smith provided a preliminary breath sample which indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.14%, which is 1.75 times the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.
Carter said he asked Smith about the truck in the parking lot and Smith admitted he drove from Pittsford to the sheriff’s police station.
According to the affidavit, Carter walked Smith to his Ford truck, which was still running, so Smith could turn off the truck and retrieve his keys. Carter said he brought Smith back inside because of the cold weather.
Carter said Smith told him he had a “couple of Tallboys” before taking a nap that day.
“(Smith) further advised he was drinking at home by himself. (Smith) repeatedly stated he messed up,” Carter wrote in the affidavit.
Smith was brought to the Rutland City police station for processing. At the station, he gave an evidentiary blood test that indicated his blood-alcohol content around 9 p.m. was 0.122%, about one and a half times the legal limit in Vermont. Carter said Smith was polite and cooperative during his processing.
The affidavit said Carter gave Smith a courtesy ride. Carter said he suggested Smith might consider treatment. He said Smith told him he had been looking and that he knew alcohol was a problem.
If convicted of the charges against him, Smith could be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.
