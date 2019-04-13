NEW HAVEN — An Orwell man is expected to be arraigned on April 22 after police said he was recorded driving 74 mph in a 50 mph zone on Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.
Kenneth Marcelle, 20, of Orwell, has been cited to appear in Addison County criminal court to be arraigned for driving under the influence of alcohol, grossly negligent driving, driving without a valid license and reckless endangerment.
In a press release, Trooper Christopher Hein, of the New Haven barracks of the Vermont State Police, said he saw a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Marcelle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 7 in New Haven.
Police tried to get Marcelle to pull over but he didn't stop, the release said. Marcellle entered the opposing lane of travel on several occasions and put other motorists and his passenger at risk of serious bodily injury or death, Hein said.
After several miles, Marcelle stopped, according to the release.
During the investigation, Marcelle showed several signs of impairment, police said. Marcelle was taken into custody and taken for processing to the Vermont State Police's New Haven barracks.
Marcelle will also be issued multiple Vermont civil violation complaints, Hein added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.