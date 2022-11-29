A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly pulling a knife on a store employee who stopped him from shoplifting at Tractor Supply in Rutland Town.

Timothy E. Shaw, 42, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as three misdemeanor charges of violating his conditions of release and one each of trespassing and retail theft. The assault and robbery charge carries a one-year minimum and the charges carry a combined maximum of 22 years and three months.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.