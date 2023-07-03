A local man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly waving a knife at people inside CJ’s Suds South.
Nathan Stevens, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Bennington County criminal court on three Rutland County charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 15½ years in prison.
Stevens’ lawyer invoked a rule that allows defendants to wait 24 hours from their initial court appearance to enter a plea. Due to the July 4 holiday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Stevens’ arraignment would not be held before Wednesday, at which time the state will seek to have him held without bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. Monday of a man threatening people with a knife inside the bar. Upon their arrival, police said, Stevens was identified as the suspect and spotted outside. Police said they detained Stevens after a short foot pursuit ending in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn.
Police said one witness told them she had previously dated one of Stevens’ relatives and that he pulled the knife on her during an argument about the people with whom she was associating. She described complaining to the bartender and sought permission to go get her gun from a vehicle.
Stevens allegedly used the knife to threaten another man, who tried to intervene. The male witness described an argument during which Stevens brandished the knife while inviting him to fight, according to police.
Police said that as they dealt with incident at CJ’s, they learned Stevens had pulled a knife on another man earlier that evening following an argument at Cumberland Farms. Police said that male witness described Stevens pulling the knife on him, saying he had spent 11 years in jail and invited the man to “meet me at the tracks.”
Witnesses to both incidents described a folding pocket knife, according to affidavits.
The state’s motion to hold without bail argues that Stevens poses a threat to the public because he is charged with crimes of violence and has a significant history of failing to appear for court hearings, a conviction for escape, and 25 open criminal cases between Rutland County and Addison County.