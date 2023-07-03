A local man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly waving a knife at people inside CJ’s Suds South.

Nathan Stevens, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Bennington County criminal court on three Rutland County charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 15½ years in prison.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

