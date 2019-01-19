ST. JOHNSBURY – Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in St. Johnsbury early Friday morning.
Police said someone called 911 to report a male had been shot in the torso in an apartment on Moose River Drive. There were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Police said the person shot was identified as John Brown, 32, who was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is said to be in good condition.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and haven't said how or why Brown was shot.
