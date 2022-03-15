WESTMINSTER — A man was shot inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park on Monday morning. His name, home town and condition were not immediately released.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said a report was made just before 11 a.m. on Monday that a man had been shot at Shady Pines, off of Back Westminster Road.
Initial reports from the scene indicate the owner of the home encountered two intruders, a man and a woman, and shot at them, striking the man. The man was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls and then taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The release said the extent and severity of his injuries was unknown at the time.
The investigation involves troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Field Force Division. The Victim Services Unit also is responding.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.