BARRE — A Winooski man is accused of stealing a woman's vehicle in Bradford and crashing it into several other vehicles across central Vermont before totaling it on Interstate 89 in Bolton.
Christopher P. White, 37, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner's consent; and driving under the influence for the third time; four misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation; three misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment; two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license; and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
If convicted, White faces a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison.
He was ordered held on $10,000 bail with 10% needed to be posted in order for his release. If White does post bail, he is to be released to the custody of his father.
Officer David Shaffer, of the Bradford police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 8 at about 1:15 p.m. two people called 911 from the Hannaford's supermarket. Shaffer said one of the callers reported a woman was screaming and running around the parking lot.
He said the other call was from a woman who reported a male had pretended the woman had hit him with her vehicle. The officer said the victim reported she went to check on the male and he stole her vehicle — a white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.
Shaffer said the victim reported the male, later identified as White, had pulled her from the vehicle and told her, “I'm taking your car.” The victim told police she started to scream and tried to stop White by grabbing on to the steering wheel. Shaffer said the victim reported White was able to get away and sped down Route 5.
Shaffer said at about 1:45 p.m., he was told by dispatch White had been involved in a crash in Berlin. The officer noted White must have been driving at a high rate of speed because traveling form Bradford to Berlin takes about 40 to 45 minutes.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a multi-car crash involving White was reported on Washington Street at about 1:40 p.m. Lewis said White had crashed into three vehicles and one of the vehicles was leaking fluid. She said White had fled the scene.
Lewis said witnesses reported White had swerved into the oncoming lane. A driver in that lane slammed on her brakes to keep from hitting White head-on and two vehicles behind her ended up running into her vehicle, according to court records.
Lewis said two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Officer Victor A. Hinojosa, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a witness was following White's vehicle and was relaying information to police. Hinojosa said the witness reported he started following White after White hit his vehicle in Barre.
The officer said the victim reported White paid no attention to red traffic lights at the intersection of North Main Street and Route 62 in Barre and nearly rolled the vehicle over after hitting the median.
The victim told police White blew through the rest of the intersections on Route 62 on his way to Interstate 89. Hinojosa said the victim reported “he had no regard for people's lives, I'm surprised he didn't kill anyone.”
The officer said another witness reported White ran a vehicle off the road before White veered off the side of the interstate, hit a large boulder in Bolton and crashed.
Trooper John Gildea, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman told police she and her husband were driving north on the interstate when White hit their vehicle from behind. Gildea said the crash damaged the side of the vehicle and the driver pulled over to inspect it.
He said the woman reported she saw White swerving in and out of lanes and passing vehicles on both sides of the highway.
Gildea said a records check showed White's driver's license was suspended.
Trooper Jacob M. Fox, also of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he responded to the vehicle that was ran off the road. He said a woman had been driving a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra which was found down an embankment. Fox said rescue crews worked to remove the woman from her vehicle.
He said White had side-swiped the woman, causing her to lose control. The trooper said the woman's vehicle hit a 2018 Toyota Corolla before crashing.
The driver of the Elantra was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to court records. Fox said the driver of the Corolla suffered minor injuries.
Fox said a preliminary breath test showed White had a blood alcohol level of 0.129%, over the legal limit of 0.08%.
Police said the incident shut down the northbound lane of the interstate for about an hour and a half.
Fox said White had a warrant out for his arrest. That's because he failed to appear for his arraignment on the DUI #3 charge out of Chittenden County criminal court. In that case, police said witnesses reported White was driving a red Jeep Liberty erratically in Winooski on May 23. Police said White was located in the Jeep which was still running. He was slumped over and appeared to be asleep in the vehicle, according to court records.
Police said White refused to give a breath sample, but he smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking vodka prior to driving.
