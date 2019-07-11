An Orwell man is facing a criminal charge after police said he threw a rock through the window of a Clarendon man’s home in April.
David R. Stearns, 27, of Orwell, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief.
Stearns failed to appear in court, and the arraignment was rescheduled for July 22.
In an affidavit, Deputy Nathan Webster, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said he was dispatched around 5:35 p.m. April 17 to a home on Walker Mountain Road in Clarendon for a possible robbery in progress.
At the scene, Webster spoke with a man who said he had been out walking his dog when he was approached by Stearns. The man told police he works at a phone store and Webster had bought a refurbished phone there.
According to the man, the argument began because Stearns demanded a refund.
“(The man) stated that (Stearns) became more agitated and continued yelling. (The man) stated that during the altercation, (Stearns) threw a rock through (the man’s) porch window,” Webster wrote in the affidavit.
The man estimated the damage at around $50.
The man said he saw Stearns drive off while he was running over to a neighbor’s home to ask his neighbor to call the police.
Webster said the neighbor was “visibly shaken as she was sitting outside of her residence with a baseball bat.”
Police found Stearns later and initiated a traffic stop on South Main Street in Rutland.
Stearns said the man had asked to borrow $50. He said they had been talking on Walker Mountain Road when the man reached into Stearns’ car and took the $50 off his lap, which resulted in a verbal argument.
Webster said he asked Stearns why he broke the man’s window.
“(Stearns) advised that it was the heat of the moment, and he was frustrated with (the man) taking the money from him,” Webster said in the affidavit.
If convicted of the unlawful mischief charge, Stearns could be sentenced to up to six months in prison.
Stearns was also scheduled to be arraigned on three charges from three separate incidents of allegedly driving with a suspended license.
