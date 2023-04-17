A local man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting the police officer driving him to the hospital, and ripping up the police cruiser they were riding in.

John M. Partch, 51, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a police officer leading to bodily injury, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and disturbing the peace by phone. The charges carry a combined maximum of nine years and three months in prison. He was released on conditions including that he stay away from witnesses in the case.

