A local man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting the police officer driving him to the hospital, and ripping up the police cruiser they were riding in.
John M. Partch, 51, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a police officer leading to bodily injury, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and disturbing the peace by phone. The charges carry a combined maximum of nine years and three months in prison. He was released on conditions including that he stay away from witnesses in the case.
Partch, who has previously been listed as a Fair Haven resident but was described in his most recent court papers as living at a Rutland hotel, has open cases going back to 2018, with charges including fighting with police and threatening to kill the Fair Haven town health officer. The most recent charges stem from an incident in January, which police said started with Partch making numerous 911 calls from a house on Washington Street in Fair Haven.
The calls were answered in Washington County, New York, where police there said a caller told dispatchers before hanging up that he has no place to go and wanted to kill himself. The dispatchers got such calls often enough that they recognized Partch’s voice, according to affidavits, and asked Fair Haven police to put a stop to the calls so that Partch would no longer tie up the lines.
Fair Haven Police Sgt. Dale Kerber wrote in an affidavit that he had responded to numerous such calls involving Partch, who typically would become “disorderly to the point where he ends up in custody.” Kerber also said he had responded earlier in the day to a call from the same Washington Street address, where a woman complained about Partch throwing objects off her porch, but that the objects were all determined to be Partch’s own property.
After the complaint from the 911 call center, Kerber said he found Partch on the porch of the same address and a conversation between the two ended with Kerber agreeing to give Partch — who said he was no longer allowed on The Bus — a ride to his hotel in Rutland. Kerber said Partch appeared to be drunk but pledged not to be a problem during the ride. Kerber said Partch needed help getting into the front passenger seat of the cruiser.
The problems started on Route 4, according to affidavits, when Partch told whoever he was conversing with on his cellphone he wanted to kill himself, and then opened the passenger door. Kerber said he slammed on the brakes, kept Partch from taking off his seat belt, closed the door and began driving again, but now toward Rutland Regional Medical Center due to the suicide threat.
“From there his behavior got more agitated,” Kerber wrote.
Kerber said he took away Partch’s cellphone after dispatch reported that he had made multiple 911 calls during the past few minutes. He also said he activated his lights and began driving at speeds of 90 to 100 mph in an effort to get Partch to the hospital as quickly as possible. Partch went on a “rampage,” according to Kerber, threatening to kill Kerber and his family and to blow up the police station with acetylene tanks.
Partch threw a water bottle at Kerber, according to affidavits. He went on to beat Kerber about the head and neck with a 20-ounce metal coffee mug. Kerber said this took place as he was using his right hand to drive and his left hand to cover the seat belt release so Partch could not jump out of the cruiser.
Kerber said Partch redirected his violence toward the car, ripping down the in-car camera and emergency lights. This prompted Kerber to pull over and restrain Partch before continuing on to the hospital.
Kerber said he attributes tendon damage later found in his pinky finger to the incident, and priced the damage to the cruiser at roughly $1,200.
