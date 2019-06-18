A Fair Haven man was charged after police said he tried to attack a roommate with a blowtorch on Saturday.
Joseph E. Felicetti, 45, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
In an affidavit, Deputy Anthony Schiavo, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said he was dispatched on Saturday around 10 p.m. to a West Rutland home because of a reported dispute.
The owner of the house told police there had been “incidents” with Felicetti and a roomate, according to the affidavit.
The owner said he had seen Felicetti reaching through the roommate’s partially broken door with a blowtorch “trying to burn (him).”
The affidavit described Felicetti as “emotionally hysterical, in that he was very shaky, excited, speaking very fast and uncontrollable.”
Felicetti told police that his neighbors didn’t like him having his dogs in the home. He said he felt he was being threatened and put on “motorcycle gear” so he could defend himself, the affidavit said.
The roommate told police when he asked Felicetti if he was okay and if he was safe, “Felicetti said he would kill me if I got involved in his life.”
He told police that Felicetti tried to attack him with a blowtorch until the owner and another housemate intervened.
In a separate affidavit, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Daniel Pennington said police questioned the roommate again Sunday around 2 a.m. to get more information.
The roommate told police that during the incident, Felicetti tried to open his door but he was unable to do so because of a chain lock.
Pennington said there were “noticeable burn marks on both the door and the door frame.”
During Felicetti’s arraignment on Monday, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier said her client’s only objection was to the imposition of cash bail.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the state was requesting $20,000 bail because Felicetti had failed to appear in court nine times and has a lengthy criminal record.
Lanthier said her client was a longtime Vermonter whose wife was in the courtroom and who has two children who live in Vermont.
She said Felicetti planned to stay at the Open Door Mission in Rutland and said he could commit to a daily check-in at the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department “until we could come up with an ongoing, more stable residence than the Open Door Mission.”
While Lanthier said Felicetti’s wife had $200 she could post to get her husband out of state custody, using it for bail would delay the couple’s ability to get more stable housing.
Lanthier said Felicetti strongly disputed the allegations made by police.
Judge Thomas Zonay pointed out that Felicetti has been convicted of 32 misdemeanors and three felonies. Zonay set bail at $1,000 but said Felicetti would only have to post 10% in order to be released.
If Felicetti is convicted of the charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Felicetti was still in the Rutland jail around 6 p.m. on Monday. The site showed Felicetti was being held based on retail theft convictions from 2015.
