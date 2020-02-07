A man with an extensive criminal history could be sentenced to up to life in prison after being arraigned Tuesday on four felony charges.
Michael N. Maniery, 36, of West Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday but he failed to appear, according to court records. A $5,000 arrest warrant was ordered by Judge David Fenster and included an order that should Maniery be arrested and posted bail, he was to be issued a citation to appear in court the next business day.
Maniery’s docket sheet said he called the court at 3:15 p.m. He had been cited to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, Maniery pleaded not guilty to four felony charges of identity theft. He was released without bail but ordered not to go to the Rutland Shopping Plaza or the Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut store.
The felony charges against Maniery were filed as habitual offender charges, a sentencing enhancement available to prosecutors when a defendant has been convicted of three or more charges. Although it’s unusual for the habitual offender enhancement to be used to impose a life sentence, it’s a possible penalty under the enhancement.
For Maniery, the felony convictions applied to the enhancement were embezzlement convictions from 2015 and 2011, a burglary conviction from 2011, an obstruction of justice conviction from 2011 and a grand larceny conviction from 2002.
The charges against Maniery are based on an affidavit written by Officer Michael Delehanty of the Rutland City Police Department.
Delehanty said he spoke with a 26-year-old man at the Rutland City police station on Dec. 6. The man said he lost his wallet Dec. 3 in the parking lot of a Strongs Avenue restaurant. On Dec. 5, the man went to his bank, the Heritage Family Credit Union, and learned his debit card had been used without his permission or knowledge.
Maniery allegedly used the card six times over the course of Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at Price Chopper, Walmart and T.J. Maxx, which are three of the businesses in the Rutland Shopping Plaza, spending more than $1,740. The alleged charge at Dunkin’ added about $20 to the total, the affidavit said.
Delehanty said he was able to provide video surveillance from all four businesses. He said he believed they all showed purchases being made by Maniery, whom he knows through previous law-enforcement interactions.
The affidavit said Maniery was arrested Jan. 3.
During the interview, Maniery made several statements including, “No one will hire me in town” and “I have no way of getting money,” according to the affidavit.
“I advised Maniery that if he did want to straighten out his life, including getting his own place to live and a job, ‘this can’t happen’ (as I showed him the stack of video surveillance discs). Maniery replied, ‘I know,’” the affidavit said.
All four charges against Maniery were filed as a first offense of identity theft. Without the habitual offender enhancement, each charge would be punishable by up to 3 years of imprisonment, should Maniery be convicted.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.