RUTLAND TOWN — The Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Days Inn on Route 7 which police said was committed by someone wielding a crowbar.
On Tuesday, the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks received a report about an armed robbery at the Days Inn.
After an investigation, police determined that on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., a thin male, about 5’ 8” tall, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask and carrying a crowbar, entered the Days Inn and ordered a front desk attendant to give him money.
Police said the the attendant gave the robber a small sum of cash before the robber left on foot.
The attendant was not injured.
A search of the area was conducted but the robber was not located, police said.
Surveillance footage is expected to be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or by text at 274637, or “CRIMES” and using the keyword “VTIPS.”
