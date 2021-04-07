BARRE — A Massachusetts man is accused of having 150 bags of heroin and a gun in Barre.
Isaias Angel Gonzalez, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of heroin possession. If convicted, Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, which has since been posted.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a witness called police to report a vehicle was sitting in a parking lot at an apartment building on Highgate Drive with the engine and lights on for about 2 hours. Gaylord said he found the vehicle and a male, later identified as Gonzalez, sitting in the driver's seat.
The officer said he could smell marijuana when speaking with Gonzalez, and there was an open beer in the vehicle's center console. Gaylord said Gonzalez told him he was at the apartment building to visit his cousin, but the door to the cousin's apartment was locked.
Gonzalez pointed out which apartment he was there to visit, and Gaylord said police executed a search warrant on the apartment in January and the resident there was charged with drug offenses.
The officer said he used his police dog to check the vehicle and the dog indicated there were drugs inside.
Gaylord said he told Gonzalez about what the dog had signaled, and Gonzalez showed him he had a small amount of marijuana. But he said he told Gonzalez the dog isn't trained to detect marijuana. The dog is trained to detect heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and Ecstasy (MDMA).
He said Gonzalez then gave him permission to search the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle's engine compartment, Gaylord said police found a .40-caliber handgun wedged between the battery and the air intake. The officer said there was a round in the chamber.
Also, Gaylord said he found three cubes wrapped in paper that each contained about 50 bags of suspected heroin. Gaylord said police also found $1,684 in cash in the vehicle's sunglasses holder.
