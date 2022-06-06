BARRE — Police say a New York man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed Friday in the Granite City.
The warrant was executed at Green Acres where police said they seized about 17 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in cash. Police were assisted by the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Jamal Gauthier, 49, of Manhattan, New York, is facing charges of domestic assault, selling cocaine and possession of cocaine. Gauthier is scheduled to appear Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to answer the charges.
