A Newport man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a chase through Rutland early Sunday morning.
Shane Goodell has been charged on felony counts of gross negligent operation, attempting to elude a police officer and abandonment or exposure of a baby, as well as misdemeanor counts of excessive speed, driving under the influence — second offense, and reckless endangerment.
According to police records, a vehicle stop for a traffic offense took place shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Main and Washington streets. Police said the driver, identified as Goodell, led them on a pursuit that ended on Butterfly Avenue.
Goodell fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short time later in the downtown area. Police said there was a woman and infant in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.
Goodell was ordered held on bail by Judge Cortland Corsones, and was lodged at the Rutland jail ahead of his arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in Rutland criminal court, according to city police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.