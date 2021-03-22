NORTHFIELD — Police are searching for a teenager who they say tried to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, of Northfield, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief.
If convicted, Cherkasov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and if arrested, he is to be held without bail prior to arraignment.
Officer Brian Gosselin, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit on March 30 a family fight was reported involving vehicles on Turkey Hill Road. Gosselin said police received two calls reporting a vehicle ran another vehicle off an embankment. He said he was told by dispatch both female occupants of the second vehicle, a silver Hyundai Accent, got out before it was pushed over the bank.
Gosselin said he went to the scene and saw the Hyundai was about 40 to 50 feet down the bank. He said the back of the vehicle was resting against a tree and the front end was pointed toward the road.
A witness told Gosselin he was in his garage when he heard females screaming. Gosselin said the witness reported seeing the first vehicle, a blue Volkswagen, next to the Hyundai which was at the edge of the bank. The witness told Gosselin he saw the females run from the car and the Volkswagen drove away, only to turn around and hit the Hyundai, sending it down the bank.
Gosselin said a second witness reported the Volkswagen belonged to Cherkasov’s mother. That witness told Gosselin she saw the Hyundai pull into Cherkasov’s driveway, Cherkasov’s girlfriend got out and she and Cherkasov argued for about five minutes. Gosselin said the witness reported the two vehicles hit each other, though she couldn’t tell which vehicle initiated the hit. The witness told Gosselin she also saw the Volkswagen push the Hyundai off the road.
Gosselin said the witness didn’t get a good look at the driver of the Volkswagen, but he had the same hair as Cherkasov.
Gosselin said he then spoke to the driver of the Hyundai. She told Gosselin she is friends with Cherkasov’s girlfriend and was asked to pick the girlfriend up because she had gotten into an argument with Cherkasov. He said the victim reported the argument was over the girlfriend putting a dent in Cherkasov’s vehicle and him demanding money from her and keeping some of her things.
She told Gosselin Cherkasov punched his girlfriend in the face and threw her to the ground. Gosselin said the victim reported they got into her car and Cherkasov drove into the passenger side while the door was open and bent the door. She told Gosselin she drove away, but Cherkasov followed and hit the back of her vehicle multiple times, eventually running her off the road. Gosselin said the victim reported Cherkasov kept trying to push the vehicle over the bank so she and the other victim escaped from the vehicle.
Gosselin said he spoke to the second victim who reported Cherkasov had her identification, shoes and backpack. She told Gosselin she couldn’t remember whether Cherkasov punched her or slapped her in the face.
