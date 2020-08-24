Police said a Rutland woman assaulted another woman the defendant claimed was harassing her daughter online.
Michele Lafferty, 57, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single misdemeanor charge of simple assault. The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Lafferty was released on her own recognizance.
Rutland City Police said the responded to a disturbance call at Tenney Brook Market shortly after 5 p.m. July 7 and met Lafferty and her daughter, 18-year-old Madison Santos, in the parking lot. Police said Santos was crying and said that a woman inside the store, Katelynn Colomb, 30, had been harassing her online and that she and her mother had confronted Colomb over it.
Police said that as they were talking to the two women, Colomb could be seen inside the store “continuing to antagonize Santos with hand gestures.”
Lafferty told police she confronted Colomb at the store, where she worked, and that in the course of the conversation Colomb declared that Santos deserved to be “pushed down the stairs.” Lafferty told police that she put her hand on Colomb’s neck but did not choke her, instead pushing her “a bit” and claimed that Colomb promptly put her hands up ans said “call the cops.”
In Colomb’s version of the story, according to affidavits, Lafferty pushed her, put her hands around Colomb’s throat, pushed her again, squeezed her neck, grabbed her by the wrists and pinned her.
Police said the store’s surveillance cameras were at an angle that did not allow them to see the entire incident, but there was and obvious and “very brief” struggle between the two, after which Lafferty left.
Police also said that at the time of the incident, there was an “ongoing criminal investigation” regarding an incident involving Santos, Colomb and Colomb’s husband, but did not indicate what came of that investigation.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.