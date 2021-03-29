BARRE — An Orange man is accused of trying to run someone over.
Tyler L. Knapp, 31, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and gross negligent operation. If convicted, Knapp faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police Sunday to report Knapp, her ex-boyfriend, hit her with his car. Gaylord said he spoke to the victim who reported Knapp had also assaulted her and a family member of his at his home in Orange.
For the attempted murder charge, Gaylord said the victim reported Knapp had picked her up because he wanted to talk about the assault. She told Gaylord Knapp wanted to hug her, but she refused and he became enraged. Gaylord said the victim reported she got out of the car after Knapp told her to and then he yelled at her to get back into the car and tried to hit her with it. She told police she was able to get out of the way, according to court records, and Knapp drove onto someone’s lawn.
Gaylord said the victim reported she ran away from Knapp, but he followed her and again tried to hit her with his vehicle.
For the assault charge, the victim told Gaylord Knapp’s car had a flat tire and when she said something about it he got angry and threw her through a door. She told Gaylord a family member of Knapp’s tried to stop him from assaulting her and the family member was also assaulted by Knapp.
Gaylord said police also spoke to a witness who saw Knapp try to run over the victim. He said the witness reported seeing the victim and it appeared she was trying to get away from Knapp’s vehicle. The witness told police he saw Knapp drive onto someone’s lawn and it appeared he was trying to hit the victim.
Gaylord said Knapp was located in Montpelier and arrested. He said while being transported to the police department for processing, Knapp asked if the victim would have to testify about the charges he was facing.
He said police tried to speak with Knapp’s family member that was assaulted, but she wouldn’t answer the door. He said a member of Knapp’s family reported the family covers for Knapp because they don’t want him to get in trouble. Gaylord said the family member also reported Knapp’s anger issues are believed to come from his use of steroids.
