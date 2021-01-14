MONTPELIER — A night that began with renewed calls to “defund” police ended with city councilors praising the department for its preparedness and bracing for protests that are anticipated in the run-up to next Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The jarring juxtaposition was underscored by two comments — each expressing a sentiment echoed by others — that book-ended Wednesday night’s virtual council meeting.
The first was supplied by resident Abbey Jermyn, who expressed frustration with a budget proposal that would boost spending for police amid persistent calls to cut funding for local law enforcement and reallocate those resources in the interest of social justice.
“We have to defund the ... police,” said Jermyn.
Councilor Dona Bate, who praised Jermyn and others who spoke for their passion and persistence, provided the other roughly 3 hours later.
“Kudos to the police department,” Bate told Police Chief Brian Peete. “We’re glad you’re there.”
The latter sentiment was echoed by Mayor Anne Watson and others on a council after being briefed by Peete and approving a resolution condemning last week’s “inexcusable riot” in Washington, D.C., and setting the stage for what they hope will be a more peaceful protest in Montpelier in the days leading up to next Wednesday’s inauguration.
Responding to this week’s F.B.I. warning that armed rallies are planned in all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration councilors are asking people to forego their rights.
In addition to urging counter-protesters to stand down and “stay home,” councilors are asking those who do feel the need to protest the results of the presidential election to leave their weapons at home.
Councilors agreed there is no need to come “armed” to a “peaceful protest,” and, in the interest of public safety, hoped people would heed their request.
That said, Watson stressed, it is just a request.
“This is not a directive, it’s not an order,” she said. “It’s legal for people to bring arms.”
It just isn’t necessary and, Peete said, probably not a good idea given uncertainty about how many people might attend a rally, or rallies and precisely when they might happen.
Though the window ranges from Saturday through next Wednesday, Peete said Sunday and Wednesday are of particular concern. City Hall will be closed on Wednesday and school officials have already opted to pivot to remote learning that day.
“We want to be able to focus our resources where they need to be,” said Peete, who has provided daily updates to downtown merchants and collaborated with other law enforcement agencies.
Peete said tips about what to expect have been pouring in, but all have been general in nature.
“We don’t have any specific threats to Montpelier, the state capitol, or any of our elected officials, but we’re taking this extremely seriously,” he said, noting a robust response is planned and residents shouldn’t be surprised to see officers in tactical body armor on Sunday, next Wednesday and, if circumstances warrant, in between.
“The best way for us to ensure everyone’s safety is to advise folks to exercise caution and discretion,” he said.
Watson and others agreed encouraging residents to resist the temptation to counter-protest made sense given the circumstances.
Councilor Jack McCullough was among them.
“We don’t need to show up at the State House lawn to give voice to the fact that the election is over and we won,” he said. “We know it because President Biden is going to be inaugurated next week, and I don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”
Watson, Bate and others on the council asked Peete to convey their thanks to his officers and wish them well heading into the weekend.
The tone was decidedly different a couple of hours earlier, when the police department was was the focus of the first of two public hearings on a $14.7 million budget proposal, and Jermyn and several others complained the proposed spending increase “appalling,” ill-timed and tone deaf.
Though most of the 10.4% increase is reflected in the budget for emergency dispatchers, who field calls for the fire and ambulance service in Montpelier and several surrounding towns on a contractual basis, councilors were told any additional money undercut a local demands to reduce and eventually abolish the police department.
Some said a 10% cut would have been a step in the right direction and level-funding the police department would have been tolerable, but the outsized increase in a year when the city is proposing spending roughly $375,000 less than voters approved last year sent the wrong signal.
Stephanie Gomory characterized it as a “slap in the face” to those who persuaded the council to support painting a Black Lives Matter mural on State Street, while lobbying members to defund the police department.
Gomory said the fact city officials used a photograph of the Black Lives Matter mural in its budget packages was “stomach-turning,” but not surprising.
“It shows you haven’t listened,” she said, adding: “I would have liked to see a little more imaginative thinking around how to allocate funds to programs that would really benefit people at this exact moment in time.”
City Manager Bill Fraser said the increase in funding for the police department was actually 4.8%, the budget reflected a reduction from 17 to 16 full-time officers, and a committee has been appointed to evaluate the department and make recommendations.
Councilors said that process will take time, insisted the concerns had been heard, and encouraged those who spoke to remain involved. However, making sweeping cuts to the department’s budget this year would be a mistake.
“You’ve got to give us the time we need to be thoughtful on this,” Councilor Conor Casey said.
A second public hearing on the budget, which, if approved as proposed, would add less than a penny to the municipal portion of the tax rate and roughly $17.50 to the tax bill for a home assessed at $250,000. The average assessed value of homes in Montpelier is $228,000.
