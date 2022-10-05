Rutland City Police are looking for a man who robbed the TD Bank downtown Wednesday.
Rutland City Police are looking for a man who robbed the TD Bank downtown Wednesday.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said shortly after 3 p.m. that the investigation was "progressing" into the late-morning robbery.
"An individual entered, demanded money, threatened a gun but none was displayed and left with an undetermined amount of money," he said.
Kilcullen said the subject was described as a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a Reebok sweatshirt and white sneakers. He said it was unclear whether TD Bank made use of dye packs or other anti-theft devices employed by some banks.
"It's likely they do," he said. "I don't know yet whether anything like that was deployed."
Kilcullen said officers were looking at footage from surveillance cameras around downtown.
"We're making progress in the investigation," he said.
This marks the fourth armed robbery in the city in recent weeks, though Kilcullen said it appeared to have little in common with the others, which took place at convenience stores. Investigators have said they were unsure about connections between those as well. Two involved a single individual who displayed a gun, according to police, while the third was allegedly committed at knifepoint by a man and a woman.
Bank robberies frequently come under the jurisdiction of the FBI. Kilcullen said he has been in conversation with federal officials and it was a "distinct possibility" they would get involved.
