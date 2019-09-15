WEATHERSFIELD – Police are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 91 in Weathersfield early Sunday morning that involved a hit and run.
According to a news release, a 1998 Jeep Wrangler heading southbound left the interstate around mile marker 53 for “an unknown reason.” The vehicle traveled several hundred feet in the grassy median before abruptly turning right, and then coming back onto the road. Police say the vehicle then crossed both southbound lanes, striking the guardrails on the shoulder, spinning and finally stopping in the left-hand travel lane of the interstate.
Police say it appears the driver, Kenan Thompson, 22, of Stockbridge, had been ejected from the vehicle and was laying in the roadway nearby.
Before witnesses to the crash could being able to render aid, police say an unknown grey, four-door sedan with Vermont registration, drove through the accident scene, striking Thompson. The vehicle then continued south on I-91 and did not stop, police say.
Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the news release.
Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the accident scene. Debris from the unknown vehicle were collected, indicating damage to front bumper and plastic under the car.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, have information about the crash or information about the other vehicle involved are urged to contact the Westminster State Police Barracks and speak with the on-duty sergeant.
Tips may also be made anonymously by texting VTIPS to 274637.
Vermont State Police were was assisted by the Ascutney and Hartford fire departments, as well as various police agencies, to include Windsor, Bellows Falls, Ludlow, Springfield and Brattleboro.
