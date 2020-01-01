WILLIAMSTOWN - A bizarre chain of events ended with what may have been Vermont’s first gun-related fatality in 2020.
It’s one that claimed the life of Jonathan Gilbert, 23, of Williamstown, barely two hours into the new year.
State Police initially withheld Gilbert’s, name, age and gender pending notification of his next of kin and what little they did release about the early morning incident seemed to suggest the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted without confirming that.
What police did say is that minutes before 2 a.m., a trooper spotted a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Rood Pond Road in Williamstown. The trooper approached the idling vehicle and determined the operator and sole occupant - a man they later identified as Gilbert - appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel.
Police said the trooper roused the driver, who sped away and subsequently swerved off the roadway and slammed into a tree.
Fire and rescue personnel were summoned to the scene to assist with the driver the trooper described as “conscious and alert but pinned in the vehicle.”
According to police, the trooper “heard a single gunshot” and discovered the operator deceased from a gunshot wound. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified and the incident remains under active investigation, they said.
Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene moments after the trooper initially made contact with the dozing driver and arrived on scene shortly after 2 a.m.
By then Fire Chief William Graham said Gilbert was already dead and his body was later extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle.
