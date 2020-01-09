MONTPELIER — The Capitol Police Department and Vermont State Police removed what they called “disruptive protesters” from the House Chamber today at the Vermont State House after the protesters interrupted Gov. Phil Scott's State of the State address today.
A statement from the Vermont Department of Public Safety said that shortly after Scott began his address, a group of protesters interrupted the speech by chanting.
“They continued to demonstrate uninterrupted for several minutes before being asked to stop. Eventually, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman requested that the (Legislature's) Sergeant at Arms clear the disruptive demonstrators from the house chamber,” the statement said.
The statement said 16 protestors were removed by members of the Capitol Police Department, assisted by troopers with the Vermont State Police and county sheriff departments.
Henry Harris, 41, of Peacham, was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct. He is expected to be arraigned in Washington County criminal court.
The other 15 were released after being given no-trespass orders verbally.
This article will be updated.
