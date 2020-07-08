Rutland City Police closed South Main Street between Strongs Avenue and Madison Street overnight to investigate an incident in the area. Witnesses near the scene are stating that police are investigating a shooting; however, police have not offered any confirmation. This morning, until the road is reopened, travelers can expect delays and should seek alternative routes.
This story will be updated.
