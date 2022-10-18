A man charged with robbing a Grove Street convenience store allegedly told the police he wanted to go to jail.
Jack Martin, 48, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty last week in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of possession of heroin. The charges carry a combined maximum of 11 years in prison.
Rutland City Police said Martin confessed to the robbery that took place Oct. 10 at the Jolley Mart.
Police said the initial report was that a man entered the store wearing a green coat and a rubber clown mask, demanding money and threatening to shoot the clerk. Video footage showed the robber walking with a “considerable limp,” according to affidavits, and he was seen leaving the location on a bicycle.
Police said they found the mask and jacket in the area of Kingsley Court, and that an officer then spotted Martin limping on Wales Street and noted that his shoes looked like the ones the alleged robber was wearing.
Martin told police he had an extraditable warrant for his arrest in New Hampshire, according to affidavits. He admitted to having robbed the Jolley Mart. He said he wanted drug money — and told the police he had drugs with him in his bag — but also that he wanted to go to jail, police said.
Police said Martin told them he was homeless and had recently been kicked out of the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, which the state has been using as a de facto homeless shelter. Martin said he wanted “three hots and a cot,” according to affidavits.
Police described Martin as compliant, and said he argued that the store clerk had assaulted him by throwing money at him. The amount stolen was put at $326, according to affidavits, and police recovered a packet that tested positive for fentanyl. The police report did not indicate that Martin displayed a weapon or that one was recovered.
