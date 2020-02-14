A Poultney man was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of violating his court-ordered conditions of release from custody after police said the girl who told police he raped her reported he had “flipped her off” on Tuesday.
Douglas Baker, 57, was arraigned in July on four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and one count of sexual assault of a person younger than 16. He was released on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond and ordered not to make contact with the alleged victim or any girls younger than 16.
On Wednesday, Baker pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to the misdemeanor charge of violation of conditions of release. He was released without bail but ordered to observe a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The girl, who is 16, told police she had seen Baker in his truck on Tuesday in Benson and that he “pulled out of a parking lot directly at her.”
“She stated that she was able to see his face and recognized him as ‘the man who raped her.’ She stated that he then ‘flipped her off’ and spun his truck sideways onto the roadway. (The girl) stated that she was afraid because she didn’t know if he was going to stop or drive into her,” an affidavit filed in the case said.
Baker denied having seen the girl on Tuesday.
The girl told police that Baker inappropriately touched her and then sexually assaulted her over several encounters in August 2018.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.